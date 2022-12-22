ASHTABULA — Renew Partners has made the cut for the Brownfield Remediation Program and has been awarded the full $812,900 requested for the Carlisle-Allen remodeling project.
Renew Partners received the good news Wednesday — six months after applying for the grant money. They now plan on moving forward with plans for the historic Carlisle-Allen building in downtown Ashtabula.
“We are very appreciative of the state of Ohio in providing these much-needed brownfield funds,” said Shawn Neece, a founding member of Renew. “This investment in cleaning up a decades-shuttered Carlisle-Allen complex will allow for the revitalization and reuse of these landmarks, historically important buildings.”
According to the Ohio Department of Development, a brownfield is defined as, “an abandoned, idled, or under-used industrial, commercial, or institutional property where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by known or potential of hazardous substances or petroleum.” The grant money is to be used across Ohio to clean up brownfield sites and prepare them for economic development, which is what Renew has planned for the Carlisle-Allen building.
“I have fond memories of shopping at Carlisle’s and dining at their Stowaway Restaurant,” said Charles (Chuck) Borsukoff, CEO of JCI Contractors and a founding member of Renew Partners. “We are excited and proud to remediate and restore these iconic Ashtabula buildings.”
The Carlisle-Allen building was originally opened as a department store in 1927, and was home to Ashtabula’s first elevator, but now is completely abandoned and deteriorated. Renew aims to remake the historic building into mixed-use, multi-family, and commercial complex that, alongside with Renew’s historic Castle Block apartments on Center Street, will help to improve downtown Ashtabula, and bring more activity into the community.
Renew Partners LLC is a development and management company focused on the development and adaptive reuse of historic buildings throughout Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, and Geauga counties. Their portfolio includes marquee historic buildings, industrial buildings, and commercial buildings. (www.renewptr.com)
JCI Contractors is a commercial and industrial building firm with experience in historical renovation, office, retail, education, health care, government, hotel, auto dealerships, and multi-family housing construction. They have completed hundreds of projects ranging from small renovations to multi-million-dollar structures. (www.jcibuilds.com)
