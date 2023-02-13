SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County will again host a Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic this year at Lakeside High School.
Medical professionals and community members volunteer their time to work at the clinic to provide free medical, dental, and vision care to the uninsured or under-insured people in the community.
For many, this may be the only opportunity they have this year to receive a medical exam.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.
Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at Lakeside High School.
“We are asking everyone to please spread the word so we can help as many people as possible,” Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said.
Dental services will include cleanings, fillings, and extractions.
A patient also can receive an eye exam, select their own frames, and have prescription glasses made for them while they wait.
“The RAM Clinic has been a tremendous success in Ashtabula County,” said Casey Kozlowski, county commissioner. “The event is truly a community effort that has a great amount of support and its impact has been remarkable for our county.”
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit provider of free mobile clinics. The mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.
To volunteer, go to ramusa.org or contact a member of the steering committee.
