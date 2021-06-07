Relay for Life will go on

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Relay for Life will take a different form this year as coronavirus pandemic protocols made a “normal” 24-hour walk impractical, said event chairwoman Trisha Nagle.
“It is not actually a relay. We are going to do a drive through of the luminaries,” Nagle said. She said the committee wanted to make sure an event was held to honor survivors and pay tribute to those who lost their battle to cancer.
A drive-through event is scheduled for survivors from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 followed by a tributes event at 8:30 p.m. with luminaries throughout the A-Tech Campus in Jefferson Township.
She said survivors are encouraged to sign up and attend the event and decorate their vehicles.
This is the second year the event will not be in the former format of all-night walks with people pledging per mile to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Nagle said the committee planning the event hopes to have a full relay event the last Saturday in June of 2022.
Nagle said the committee includes Nagle, Darla Keller, Stephanie Boal and Chris Rainesberg. She said some teams have done fund-raising events throughout the year, but the goal for this year is about half of the 2019 event that raised more than $100,000.
“The fundraising component is going to be buying the luminaries,” she said. Nagle said people can buy the luminaries at the Ashtabula County Relay for Life website.
People can also make direct donations to the American Cancer Society at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.