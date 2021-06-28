JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A small group of cancer survivors were honored on Saturday evening with a drive-through Relay for Life for Ashtabula County event at A-Tech on Saturday evening.
The Relay for Life, normally an 18-hour walk to raise money for the American Cancer Society, was held in vehicles this year because of on-going pandemic concerns.
The organizing committee, that includes Chris Rainesburg, Darla Keller, Stephanie Boal and Trisha Nagle, hopes 2022 will return to a normal Relay for Life with human contact and full fundraising options.
The event was drastically altered in 2021 and was held virtually in 2020.
The Relay for Life event normally draws about 150 survivors and 150 care givers that attend with them, Keller said. The event usually clears $100,000, and for the second year in a row, the amount raised is expected to be lower than normal and around $50,000.
The money benefits cancer research by the American Cancer Society and support for programs that assist people with cancer in Ashtabula County.
Rainesburg said many sponsors stepped up this year to pay for decorations for the Saturday evening event. She said there were more than 250 luminaria bags placed along the driving course on Saturday evening and some of them were from around the country and a few from foreign shores.
One of the survivors was Becky Hautala, of Willoughby, and her daughter Jodi Carlson, of Mentor. The pair grew up in Ashtabula County and have been involved with the Relay for Life for Ashtabula County for a long time.
Hautala is a 15-year survivor of a rare type of cancer and credits the research by the ACS for her being alive today. She said she is still battling cancer on a day-to-day basis.
“But I am alive,” she said with a big smile. She said her grandmother and grandfather died of cancer.
Keller said the organizing committee did what they could this year with the options placed before them. She said the planning had to start months ago and there was no way to know most of the pandemic restrictions would be lifted.
As the cars drove by the bags with glow sticks and signs reflecting the importance of cancer screening, volunteers cheered the survivors. A group of Pymatuning Valley cheerleaders also spread out along the course.
