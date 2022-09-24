JEFFERSON — The voter registration deadline is approaching for the November election.
The deadline to register to vote or update your address if you’ve moved since voting is 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Voter registration forms can be found at local libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices, and at the Board of Elections office, located at 8 West Walnut Street in Jefferson.
Forms can also be found on the Board of Elections website, www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula.
Absentee ballot request forms can printed from the Board of Elections’ website or at their office. Voters seeking an absentee ballot request can also call the Board of Elections office at 440-576-6915 to have a request form mailed to them.
Board of Elections Director John Mead said he is expecting significant voter turnout for this election.
“This is a federal election, in the context that there’s a senator on it, and all of the state [candidates] are up, as well as our state rep, our county auditor, county commissioner,” he said.
Mead said thus far, 4,317 absentee ballots have been requested for the upcoming election.
Absentee ballots will start being sent out on Oct. 12, from a mail-house the board has used since 2020, Mead said.
“It works like a charm,” he said. “So there will be a huge mailing on the 12th, and then every day thereafter as we receive applications.”
After Oct. 12, absentee ballots will be sent out the day of or soon after requests are made, Mead said.
In 2018, the most recent similar election, 8,885 absentee ballot applications were process. “Right now, we are basically at half of that,” Mead said. More absentee ballot applications are coming in every day, he said.
Mead said he expects the number of absentee ballots to be similar to 2018’s election, if not exceed it.
Early voting will start on Oct. 12, and will end on Nov. 7.
In addition to statewide races for governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and attorney general, there will be a number of more local races on the Ashtabula County ballot.
In the Ohio 99th District, incumbent Republican Sarah Fowler Arthur will face off against Democratic challenger Kathy Zappitello. In the 65th District, incumbent Republican Mike Loychik will face off against independent Jennifer Donnelly.
Incumbent Republican Casey Kozlowski will face off against independent former Ashtabula County Sheriff Billy Johnson in the Ashtabula County Commissioner race.
In the Ashtabula County Auditor race, incumbent Republican David Thomas will be facing off against Democrat Bill Buskirk. Incumbent Judge Michelle Fisher will be facing off against Casey O’Brien for the Western County Court judge position.
There are also a number of local issues on the ballot, a full list of which can be found on the BoE website.
“Every election matters and it’s important to vote,” Mead said. “We are here to execute a fair and efficient election for everyone.”
