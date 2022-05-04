WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County 4-H Camp happens at Camp Whitewood on Wiswell Road.
Camp is an exciting week-long adventure held June 19-25, 2022.
Find more information and register now by visiting www.4hcampwhitewood.com.
Can't attend June 19-25? Check out camp's website for other opportunities this summer.
Bring a friend and youth don't have to be in 4-H to attend camp.
For children too young to attend over-night camp, call the Ohio State University Extension Office about Cloverbud Camp and Adventure Days at 440-576-9008.
