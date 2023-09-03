PLYMOUTH — Members of the Red Knights International Motorcycle Club visited Smolen-Gulf Covered Bridge on Saturday afternoon, as part of a larger event hosted by the group.
"We're having a Bootlegger's Rally down in Youngstown," said Joshua Sorrell, president of Red Knights MC Ohio Chapter 7. "We're raising money for Akron Children's Hospital."
Saturday's event was one of the destination rides that was part of the rally, Sorrell said.
Members of the Red Knights are firefighters and EMTs, he said.
Saturday's ride included members of the Red Knights from Germany, as well as around the United States, Sorrell said.
The group was escorted to and from the bridge by the Plymouth Township Fire Department, and after the visit, they went to the Plymouth Township Fire Hall for lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.