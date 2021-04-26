A family of four was left homeless Thursday after fire destroyed their mobile home on Stollaker Road in Denmark Township. Luckily, no one was injured and volunteers from the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross were on hand to help.
The Northern Ohio Region of the Red Cross serves 31 counties, including Ashtabula County, by preventing, preparing for and responding to emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Red Cross volunteers are sounding the alarm in northern Ohio neighborhoods as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety. Volunteers will meet with residents by appointment outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice a two-minute fire drill.
“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Mike Parks, regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”
To schedule an appointment for a visit to learn more about keeping your home and family safe from fire, visit the registration page on the Red Cross website at soundthealarm.org/noh. Residents can also ask for a virtual visit from local volunteers.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and donations.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
