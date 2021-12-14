ASHTABULA — The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with relief efforts in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.
The Red Cross has opened eight emergency shelters in Kentucky, providing safe refuge to about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee.
Disaster workers from northern Ohio – mostly volunteers – are being recruited to deploy to the affected area. In addition, two emergency response vehicles from the region will be dispatched, each with a two-person crew, to deliver food, water, clean-up kits and other supplies to residents in affected areas when it is deemed safe to do so.
Roads have been completely devastated in places, and the Red Cross is moving quickly to get additional volunteers, supplies and help to the hardest hit areas. With such widespread damage, families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there for as long as it is needed.
The Red Cross has provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes.
Blood donation appointments can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Financial donations to help people affected by disasters big and small can be made by visiting www.redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Red Cross is in need of additional volunteers who are willing to be trained and deployed to future disasters. A two-week commitment is typically required. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or call 216-431-3328 to apply.
