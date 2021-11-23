ASHTABULA — When disasters strike in northern Ohio and patients here and across the country are in urgent need of lifesaving blood transfusions, according to the American Red Cross.
Donors are especially this year as the nation faces additional challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, devastating storms and an ongoing emergency blood shortage.
As Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday kick off the holiday season, the Red Cross encourages those who are able to provide hope by making a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets to help those in need.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” said Mike Parks, regional chief executive officer. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
Visit redcross.org to donate or make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on Dec. 25.
