The Ashtabula County Recorder’s Office is still experiencing technology issues, but Recorder Barbara Schaab said she has been informed that the contractor hopes to have systems back online by later this week.
A suspected cyber attack disrupted services used by the Ashtabula County Recorder’s Office to record documents in late December, Schaab said. Services came back online briefly last week, before shutting down again, she said in an interview last Friday.
The Recorder’s Office is receiving documents and using multiple steps to ensure they are kept in order. Once the system is back online, documents will be recorded in the order they have been received, Schaab said.
On Monday, Schaab said the contractor hopes to be back online after new equipment is delivered.
Previously, she recommended that people who can wait to file their documents do so, because the process will be smoother when the system is operating properly.
