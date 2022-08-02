JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office concluded its 2022 tax collection, securing a record-breaking $110 million in total collections, with more than 44 percent delinquencies paid, resulting in an all-time low delinquent balance of just under 5 percent, according to Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff.
After taking office nearly a year ago, Maki-Cliff identified thousands of delinquent properties in Ashtabula County.
“Some of those properties have been delinquent in excess of 8-10 years with no payments made and no action taken,” she said.
In the past, the Treasurer’s Office made attempts to collect delinquent homeowners by making phone calls. The problem was most homeowners do not have phone numbers on file at the Treasurer’s Office, and the small staff makes research a fruitless and time consuming process, she said.
Maki-Cliff came up with a plan — working hand-in-hand with the county prosecutor’s office, utilizing their background programs and research capabilities. Employees from both offices worked together to collect delinquent taxes and set up delinquent payment plans.
In addition, Maki-Cliff began educating the community about the payment plans and budgeting tools available to them at the Treasurer’s office.
“We understand that times are challenging, the cost of everything has increased and it may be difficult, if not impossible, for some taxpayers to absorb a large tax bill,” she said. “The Treasurer’s Office offers an escrow prepayment plan to help homeowners plan ahead and a delinquent payment plan for those who may have already fallen behind.”
Taxpayers were given information about grant programs, such as “Save the Dream,” offered through the county’s Community Action Agency. Save the Dream administers the Mortgage Assistance and Utility Assistance Program on behalf of the Ohio Finance Agency providing eligible homeowners assistance with utility bills, property taxes, and other housing costs.
“Despite the ongoing shifts in the economy and increase in cost of living, the taxpayers of Ashtabula remain responsible and engaged,” she said. “The revenue collected from property taxes helps fund our public schools, first responders, and other essential services.”
