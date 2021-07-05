Real estate agents have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice as houses are going quickly, at escalated prices, and if buyers are a minute late you could lose a shot at a house, area agents said.
Asa Cox, owner of Century 21 Asa Cox Homes, sells houses in Lake and Ashtabula counties. “We have sold 500 homes in Lake and Ashtabula counties,” Cox said.
During the same time period last year a total of about 325 houses were sold. She said things are so hot for sellers that one house recently got 58 looks in a two day period.
Cox said there are offers coming in as high as $50,000 over asking price.
Realtors are advising buyers to make their decisions regarding the purchase of homes carefully. Cox said if people are buying for the long term they can probably go a little over the appraised value but if it has the possibility of a shorter time period owning the home it becomes a buyer beware situation.
A buyer could quickly end “upside down” with a house that is not worth what was paid.
The market tilting so heavily towards sellers comes from a variety of factors including extremely low interest rates and a short supply of homes. Ashtabula County is facing the same situations that are occurring all over the region and the nation.
Cox said she is glad she has a team of realtors because demand to show houses quickly is ruling the day. “If you wait till tomorrow it is gone,” she said.
Cox said an area home was placed on the market 18 months ago for $69,000 and it didn’t sell and was pulled from the market. It was recently put up for sale at a price of $89,000 and it sold for $94,000.
Bruce Schlosser, an associate broker and regional manager for Berkshire Hathaway, said the Ashtabula County area has experienced a large growth in home values over a three year period.
He said there was an 18 percent increase in 2019, a similar percent increase in 2020 and increased property values so far this year. Schlosser said the growth comes to about 50 percent in three years which is unprecedented in the last 30 to 40 years.
Schlosser also expressed concerns about buyers paying not only above market value but above appraised value as well. “All you can do is give them (buyers) the information,” he said.
Schlosser said most buyers are getting multiple offers for homes in short periods of time. He said 94 percent of sellers are getting above asking price.
“It is a little bit of a wild, wild west out there,” Schlosser said.
Sal Jackson, a realtor for Hathaway Brown, said it is important for buyers to be pre-approved so they don’t have to have their credit check and lose an opportunity at buying a house.
“You have to be ready to pull the trigger,” Jackson said. He also said people looking to stay in a house for 10 years or longer can probably pay a little more but those planning on five years or less should probably think twice.
