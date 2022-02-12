Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday but Star Beacon readers are busy making plans for the big game, featuring the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Food is a big part of Ashtabula resident Jayne Colin-Currie’s Super Bowl tradition and she’s planned a special menu for her guests to enjoy.
“We are having Cincinnati chili, Burrow burgers, Bengal chips and Buckeye brownies,” she said.
Although pizza and wings are popular Super Bowl fare, a big plump turkey will be on Diane Jackson’s plate.
“We all have our bets in and we will be watching and eating turkey,” said the Jefferson native. “We missed Thanksgiving due to COVID!”
Karen Risley of Ashtabula invited a few friends over.
“I’ll mix up a batch of margaritas, put some filets on the grill and then we will enjoy the hot tub,” she said.
Ashtabula resident, Ray Mattson Sr., said he will be celebrating Tom Brady’s retirement.
“Seven Super Bowls and he has the moniker of a cheater,” Mattson said.
Julius Petro of Ashtabula said, “I will be reminiscing the great memories Big Ben has given me and my family.”
Petro also mentioned “the great Tom Brady, who’s given so much to his fans and the NFL.”
Ashtabula resident, Larry Anderson, said he’s staying home and watching the festivities on TV.
Connie McNally Smith of Jefferson will be watching the game on her phone at work — all while eating a sub sandwich.
Ashtabula resident, Nancy Patete, will be partying at her daughter’s house.
Jefferson native, Becky Stancliff, will be tuning in for commercials and “eating yummy snacks at home,” she said.
The same goes for Shannon Mellin of Jefferson.
“I’m staying home and watching the commercials,” she said.
Ashtabula resident, Kym Foglio, plans to make a huge homemade Italian sub and watch the game, commercials and half-time festivities.
“This year, we are looking forward to rooting for our Ohio Bengals, even though I’m a die hard Browns fan,” she said.
Jefferson native, Carla Webb, is disappointed the Buccaneers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, but she still plans to watch it.
“I’ll be sitting here with my basket of wings, whoopin’ and hollerin’ for the Bengals,” she said. “At least they are an Ohio team.”
Plymouth Township resident, Lori Pinelli, said she has a daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren living in Cincinnati.
“Cincinnati schools are giving students the day off Monday,” she said. “I think that’s really cool.”
Delores Rohm of Denmark Township gets up for work at 2 a.m., but hopes she can stay awake to watch at least part of the game.
But not everybody is a football fan.
Maryann Stevenson, of Plymouth Township, will be watching Masterpiece on PBS, she said.
Mary Motter of Jefferson said, “I may watch part of the game just because the Bengals are in it.”
Jefferson native, Jeanne McKim, who now lives in Fort Smith, Arkansas, said, “I’m doing the same thing I do every Super Bowl — find a program or movie I’m interested in, not football.”
