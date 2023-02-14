It’s always interesting to read about school days of long ago, especially how special events, like Valentine’s Day parties, were celebrated in the classroom.
Jefferson resident Terri Kidder, 67, used to love those Valentine’s Day parties.
“It’s also my birthday!” she said. “I seemed to have a party every year in grade school.”
Dorset native Robin Williams, 65, recalls decorating a shoe box to receive valentine “mail” from classmates.
Saybrook Township resident Emily Smith, 77, also recalls decorating a shoe box.
“With no help my anti-craft fingers, I made an ugly mess and tears filled my eyes as other’s looked like Rose Parade finalists,” she said.
Jefferson resident Jodi Childs Takacs, 64, said she enjoyed decorating her valentine box.
“And, of course, the party and all the goodies!” she said.
The Valentine’s shoe box is also a fond memory for Penny Loomis Dove, 66, of Andover.
“We got prizes for the prettiest, the most original and others that I don’t remember,” she said. “Then the day of the party, the room mothers would bring in snacks and drinks and we would open all our valentines.”
Always the romantic, Shari Krause, 54, of Ashtabula hoped the boy she liked gave her a good card.
“That was back in the day when you got 50 valentines in a pack,” she said. “Those where the days!”
Helen Milburn, 82, of Jefferson remembers sending Valentine’s Day cards to the Loveland, Colorado Post Office.
“The post office would put a special poem on the envelope and forward them to their destination,” she said. “For years, I’d address all of my cards and put them in a huge envelope to be mailed to ‘Postmaster, Loveland, CO 80538.’”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete, 81, fondly remembers Valentine’s Day parties at West Elementary School in Ashtabula.
“Ma and other moms brought snacks and Kool-Aid,” he said.
Deborah Franley, 73, of Jefferson also remembers those days, but says her best Valentine’s Days happened while she was in college.
“Right after New Years I started asking people what they were giving me for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I got lots of cards and gifts that way!”
