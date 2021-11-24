So many of us come together to celebrate Thanksgiving, but the holiday often brings the unexpected. Here are our Star Beacon readers’ stories:
Ashtabula resident, Mary Smith, said her turkey tale happened a few years ago when “an older Italian friend” invited her family over for Thanksgiving dinner.
“All went well before and during the meal,” Smith said. “We offered to help clean up, but she said, ‘Oh no, I’ll take care of it.’”
Several days later, the friend’s son stopped over at his mother’s house and he detected a strange smell in the house.
“Something stinks,” he said.
The woman just shrugged her shoulders, Smith said.
“Other family members told me, ‘Geez, it stinks at Grandma’s house and she has no left overs from Thanksgiving,’” she said. “It was a mystery.”
Many weeks later, the woman’s family couldn’t stand it anymore and showed up on her doorstep to investigate the odor.
Come to find out, their grandmother had put the leftover bird under her bed!
“It was still in the roaster and it had decayed beyond belief,” Smith said. “That’s when they realized their grandmother’s days of hosting holidays were over.”
Andover resident, Adam Cole, 62, had a noxious nightmare when his septic tank backed up last Thanksgiving morning. When family and friends arrived for dinner, they were greeted by a man pumping out the septic tank.
“It could have been worse, but I really don’t know how,” he said.
Star Beacon reader, Lindsay Garabrandt, 34, of New Philadelphia, didn’t have a stinky story, but rather, she made an innocent mistake — she put turkey bones down the garbage disposal — much to the host’s dismay.
“They weren’t suppose to go down the disposal. I was so embarrassed,” Garabrandt said. “My aunt told me later that day that the same thing happened in her house the year before. We all laughed about it later.”
Kathleen Shumate Ketron, 64, of Ashtabula, said she always has trouble finding the giblet bag.
“More than once, I found it after the bird was cooked,” she said.
Dorset native Robin Williams, 63, calls brown-and-serve rolls “burn-and-serve” rolls.
“When the smoke detector went off we knew it was dinner time,” she said.
Last Thanksgiving, Jefferson native Gidget Marrison, 27, heard a giant crash in the kitchen.
“We walked in to find the turkey had somehow slid off the stove,” she said. “It was on the floor with the knife still in it.”
Joy Turner, 51, of Ashtabula, recalled a similar story — her mother dropped the turkey and the platter on the floor.
“Thankfully, most of the turkey was saved, but some of us had pieces of turkey platter on our plates,” she said. “We didn’t care and nobody died, so it was considered a successful Thanksgiving.”
Earl B. Tucker, 60, of Ashtabula, said he has many memories of Thanksgivings past.
“One that has always stood out was a Thanksgiving that was on duty,” he said. “We had already been to Cleveland three times and then had to take a patient to Erie. As we were leaving, we were told to grab some food on the way back as there were more trips waiting.”
That free Thanksgiving dinner consisted of two hot dogs, a bag of chips and a Diet Coke from the local Country Pride Mini Mart.
“As dinner goes, it was like manna from heaven,” he said. “I am always thankful for those who give up their holidays and families so that others may live and stay safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.