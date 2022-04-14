The movies portray proms as magical, romantic evenings. Surely, a night to remember.
But in reality, that’s not always the case as in these stories graciously shared by Star Beacon readers:
Rollie Eldred, 70, of Saybrook Township, recalled after the Jefferson Area High School prom, most of his class headed up to Manners restaurant in Ashtabula.
“It was quite foggy on the return trip down Route 46, just about a mile south of the Oasis bar, we just about hit a horse in the middle of the road,” he said. “I pulled over and my date asked, ‘Why?’”
Eldred just happened to have a bridle in the trunk of his car and he wanted to catch the horse to prevent one of his classmates — or anyone else — from hitting it and killing it.
“What’s the chances of having a bridle in the trunk?” he said. “I walked up to the house with this horse in tow and it happened to belong to them. Horse saved!”
Matt Rider, 40, of Ashtabula, said prom night started with his girlfriend’s car breaking down on the way to prom.
“Her brothers and dad showed up in a total rust bucket of a car when they were supposed to bring my mom and dad’s Tahoe,” he said.
Jeannie Friend, 60, of Ashtabula, also went to prom in a “rust bucket of a car.”
“The floor on the passenger’s side of my dates car was rusted through and it was raining really hard when he hit a pothole full of water,” she said. “The mud splashed on my brand new shoes!”
Francis Meade, 65, of Roaming Shores, said her boyfriend broke up with her a month before prom.
“I stayed home the whole weekend,” she said.
In January 2020, Abigail Mann, 20, of Jefferson, got the prom dress she always dreamed of wearing from The Winner in Sharon, Pa.
“Even though it was a bit over budget, I talked my mom and grandmother into helping me pay for it,” she said. “After all, it was my senior prom.”
Three months later, COVID-19 hit and prom was canceled!
“It was really, really disappointing,” she said. “Not to be deterred, I wore the dress to a wedding last spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.