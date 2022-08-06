Tuesday is the first day of the 176th Ashtabula County Fair.
For the young and the old, it can’t be beat for fun and entertainment.
When asked to share their favorite fair memory, these Star Beacon readers responded:
Ashtabula resident Linda Riddell fondly remembers her fair days in the 1950s, when she was a member of the Liberty Bells 4-H Club.
For two years, Riddell served as secretary of the sewing club. Williamsfield residents, Grace York and Pauline Leonard, were the club’s advisors.
“The day of the parade was a rainy day and our float won first prize,” she said. “All the younger members of the club rode on the float ... We all attended Williamsfield School.”
The float was decorated in an old carriage house, across from the fairgrounds, and therefore was protected from the rain until parade time.
“We learned to sew many things in 4-H, such as tea towels, bean bags, dresses and Bermuda shorts,” Riddell said. “We enjoyed Pymatuning Lake for picnics and swimming. It was a nice time in my youth days.”
Lori Tobie Pinelli of Plymouth Township recalls a fair back in the early 1970s when her 4-H project, a pig named Soul Pig, won grand champion.
The late Burke Cunningham Jr., founder and owner of Cunningham’s Sausage, bought Soul Pig at the livestock sale.
At Pinelli’s request, Cunningham promised he wouldn’t make sausage sandwiches out of the prized porker.
Ellen Keeler Kolman of Ashtabula submitted a newspaper clipping that appeared in the Star Beacon circa 1973. The clipping shows Kolman at about 12 getting her 4-H pig ready for judging
Jefferson native Marty Miller who now lives in Akron, said his favorite memory is from the time he served on the junior fair board 1960-61.
“I helped man the Holstein Club’s dairy bar,” he said.
Jefferson native Cindi Neal Huculak who now lives in North Carolina, said the French fry stand was her favorite thing at the fair.
“I also liked the fun house, the one with the round cylinder you had to walk through,” she said.
Jefferson resident Megan Justice said she smiles when she thinks about riding the Roll’n B Pony Rides with her father walking beside her when she was a kid.
Earl Tucker of Ashtabula enjoyed the time when his children were in 4-H, and he served as a 4-H advisor for many years.
“I still judge showmanship every year for rabbits and cavies and do the same for super showmanship,” he said. “Working with these young people is something that I love to do and look forward to it every year.”
Tucker fondly, or maybe not so fondly, also recalls the year the theme for the youth parade was pirates.
“We built a 15-foot pirate ship on a trailer complete with masts and sails,” he said. “The day before the parade it suddenly dawned on me that our masts might not fit under the wires that went across the streets. A frantic call to Jefferson Village assured me that all was well. The day of the parade the wind came up and de-masted our ship. We still did the parade, but we did not make the impression that we had first envisioned.”
Summer Hull of Ashtabula favors 2016, when a photograph of her miniature horse, Sophirian Spirit, appeared on the front page of the fair booklet.
