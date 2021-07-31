Marian Johnson Spring, now 88, is proud to say her family boasts three generations of graduates from Harbor High School.
The lineage started with her parents, Aina Lehtinen and Ward Johnson, who were students in the 1920s.
“My dad was having some troubles in his junior year so John Fawcett asked my mom if she would tutor him,” Spring said. “She did and they graduated together in 1929 and were married in 1931. They always referred to Mr. Fawcett as ‘Mr. Cupid.’”
When Spring attended Harbor schools in seventh grade, Dr. Wenner was the superintendent, Spring’s aunt, Helia Lehtinen, was his secretary, and John Fawcett was principal.
“My brother, Ward Johnson Jr., came from Washington Elementary two years later,” she said. “I graduated in 1951 and my brother was in the Class of 1953.”
Spring married Jerry Spring of Geneva in 1952 and their children followed her lead — Jeriann Spring graduated from Harbor High in 1976, Larina Spring in 1986 and Tim Spring in 1988.
“I have many memories of Wenner Field and Harbor High School that are dear to my heart, too numerous to recount,” she said.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics, a retired educator, went to Harbor High from 1972-76.
“It was great — packed with kids [about 900] and so many great teachers,” he said. “I had home room and classes in a trailer on Walnut Boulevard. We used Topky as our library and often had gym class down at Walnut Beach. We had open lunch so we’d go to Pizza Villa, Rose’s, Hil Mak’s, Marilou’s on Bridge Street or get into our cars and go.”
During Roskovic’s senior year, students wanted to have a “Beat Bula” parade and bonfire.
“It was a great night; the whole neighborhood was filled with excitement,” he said. “But the anchor somehow still got painted in Ashtabula colors. It was a great four years in a unique place in a special time.”
Harbor High alumni Lisa Davis said she once climbed out of second-story window at Harbor High to avoid (then-Principal) Dr. Wiiliam Licate! Ironically, Davis went back to school for education — she now makes her home in Akron and is an adjunct at Akron University.
Lori Pinelli of Plymouth Township recalls her late husband, Dave, (Harbor High Class of 1975) would sometimes act like a class clown.
“When he did, the teachers reprimanded him by sternly calling him ‘Mr. Pinelli!’” she said. “It became an inside joke with us and we started using the nickname ‘Mister’ for our son.”
Corbetta Skidmore Miggo still supports her school, Ashtabula High.
“Panther pride all the way,” she said.
Even though she’s been out of school for 66 years, Deanna Blough of Lenox Township said she’s still a proud member of Ashtabula High School’s Class of ‘55.
“I enjoyed singing in the A Capella choir, directed by Miss Alfield Johnson,” Blough said. “The play, directed by Mr. Don Knott, was Shakespeare’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and those two were responsible for opening up the worlds of drama and music for this country girl. I”m forever grateful. Go Panthers!”
Ashtabula Area City School Board member, William Niemi, said his daughter is a Harbor High graduate (2001) and his son graduated from Ashtabula High School (1998).
“Both schools had an outstanding reputation and both of my children went on to obtain college educations and successful careers,” he said. “I graduated from Harbor (1975) and received a good education, many fine teachers.”
Niemi said he’s proud of the district and the consolidation, 20 years ago.
Jefferson Area High School graduate, Paul Diemer of Arizona, said he recalls Frederick Walker was the band director at Harbor and Jefferson high schools in 1950. He vividly remembers when Harbor came to play football in Jefferson at Memorial Field.
“He interspersed Harbor’s purple uniforms with Jefferson’s red and white — about 100 musicians in all,” he said. “It was a grand musical performance.”
