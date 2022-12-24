A white Christmas, holiday decorations lighting up homes, and a festive mood is in the air.
That’s what we see around us. For many Star Beacon readers, memories of Christmases past come to mind as they decorate, bake and plan for this year’s holiday season.
Here’s what they had to say:
Patricia Gainey of Jefferson fondly looks back on a childhood memory — the year her mother’s employer, Andover Plastics, adopted her four children — all under the age of 12 — for Christmas.
“She told us not to expect much since we are poor,” Gainey said. “We looked all over the house while she worked and found nothing, but Christmas morning we had a full tree of packages.”
Gainey’s mother kept the presents in the trunk of her car and at the neighbor’s house so the children would have a big surprise Christmas morning.
“She was a smart lady,” she said.
Jefferson resident, Janie Gildersleeve, chuckles as she recalls a special gift.
“My favorite holiday memory is the year I got a mohair sweater; I brushed it like a cat,” she said. “I loved that thing!”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete said his favorite Christmas memory occurred when he was 18 and he came home on leave from the Army.
“Ma started to cry, and I hugged her, Dad, and my three sisters,” Pete said. “We were so happy being together.”
Ashtabula resident Ric Smith remembers Christmas as a child.
“Christmas Eve we’d have the grandparents to our house and have a wonderful evening celebrating with them and opening our gifts,” he said.
“Then on Christmas Day us kids would wake at the crack of dawn and wake up our parents and then all make our way downstairs while our father was filming home movies and we’d scream in amazement at what Santa had left for us.”
Jane Colin-Currie of Ashtabula cherishes the memories of many Christmas mornings when she was young, especially when she was quite young.
“The build up to Christmas was so unbelievable, and getting that one item I had asked for,” she said, sharing a photo of her and a doll she had put on her Christmas list for Santa.
Dorset native Robin Williams said when she was in the first grade, she noticed that a classmate wore a beautiful Disney watch.
“I loved it and told my mom about it,” she said. “Christmas Eve we were awakened by a noise on our roof! The next morning, hidden in our little aluminum tree was a Cinderella watch.”
Even when they were young, Katie Garabrandt and her older sister, Lindsay, would wear their new Christmas pajamas and stay up as long as possible on Christmas Eve.
“We would have a girl’s night and watch Christmas movies,” she said. “Our favorite movies are ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Home Alone 2.’”
During the movies, Lindsay would braid Katie’s hair and they would eat Christmas snacks. Now that they’re adults, Katie lives in Ohio and Lindsay makes her home in Seattle.
“Thankfully, due to technology, we still try our best to carry the sister tradition by face timing each other while watching the movies together,” Katie said.
“This year I found us matching pajamas and shipped Lindsay’s out to her in a Christmas box. We plan on carrying on the tradition and wear our matching pajamas, even though we are across country from each other.”
Jeannie Mast of Middlefield fondly recalls her father running through the house Christmas morning exclaiming, “Happy birthday, Jesus!”
Pierpont resident Josh Woodard always enjoyed helping his Grandma Marcy put up her Christmas village.
Clark Jared, who grew up in Florida, treasures the year his older brother made him a surf board.
“He spent months learning how to shape a surf board and spent hundreds of dollars on materials and tools to make it in secret at our grandparents’ farm,” Jared said.”I loved that surf board. It was pretty awesome.”
