CONNEAUT — The first day of D-Day Conneaut is in the books with three battles and numerous demonstrations taking place on Thursday.
D-Day Ohio Inc. Chief Executive Officer Betsy Bashore said the first day went off great.
“Everything went well,” she said.
There were some hiccups early in the morning with the tickets required this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but they were mostly sorted out by 10 a.m., Bashore said.
“We’ve learned a lot about ticket taking today,” she said.
D-Day is in a somewhat different form this year. In addition to requiring tickets, the Normandy invasion, held in previous years on Saturday afternoon, is being conducted every day.
In the past, Bashore has stressed patience and common sense for visitors.
“Our public was great today,” she said.
Around 1,000 re-enactors are expected to attend the event.
Bill MacMullen, who portrays the head of the Commonwealth beach masters, said this year is his eighth year coming to the event.
MacMullen said he was in the Navy for a number of years, and was a beach master for a couple of those years.
“It’s much, much different today than it was back then,” MacMullen said.
D-Day had American beach masters, but did not have any Commonwealth beach masters, so he decided to fill that role, MacMullen said.
Conneaut Township Park has the right topography for the event and is right next to a large body of water, MacMullen said.
“The town seems really welcoming,” MacMullen said. “It’s a great place to come and have a re-enactment and do it correctly.”
Other re-enactments take place in less realistic settings, he said.
Robert Fryman, who has attended the event for four years, brought a sand table modeled after Conneaut Township Park, made as close to how German sand tables in World War II were made. The sand tables would have been used to plan for battles and train officers.
Fryman, a retired forensic anthropologist, said after the invasion of Poland, the German army created a group that would follow behind the advancing army and make maps of the area. Fryman said how those maps were created caught his interest.
“When it comes down to support units, they seem to be the unrecognized units, but they provided a very vital function during the war,” Fryman said.
