Ray Lillie tells his 9/11 story 

Sept. 11, 2001 feels like it was yesterday for Jefferson native Ray Lillie.
He was on Long Island, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., for a series of client meetings that morning.
“The morning of 9/11 was glorious with a temperature around 70 degrees and no humidity in the air,” he said. “At 8:45 a.m., I was sitting in my car outside the office of the first client on my schedule. Shortly after, we started our 9 a.m. meeting when someone interrupted us with the news of the first airplane hitting the World Trade Center.”
Lillie’s first thought was, ‘How did that pilot do that on such a clear morning?’ One of the women in the meeting excused herself to check on her husband and son, who were working as union electricians downtown that morning. They said they were fine and on their way out of the city, so they continued their meeting until the next plane hit.
“Once the news of the attack on the Pentagon came in that meeting was over,” Lillie said.
The next meeting he had scheduled was with the Human Resource Director for the Diocese of Rockville Centre.
“I called him to cancel, but he asked me to stop in for a cup of coffee, anyway. He really just wanted to have someone to talk with so I went to his office by the Rockville Centre train station,” Lillie said. “While he and I were talking, the towers collapsed. One of the most haunting moments for me that morning was when I left that meeting and drove through the Long island Railroad parking lot, wondering how many of the people who had parked their cars there that morning would not be coming home. It turned out that Rockville Centre was the hardest hit own on Long Island, losing 17 residents that morning.”
Lillie drove back to his office, if for no other reason that he did not know what else to do. His office overlooked the Long Island Expressway, which is one of the main east/west arteries on Long Island. All east/west expressways and parkways were closed to all but emergency traffic so the expressway was empty except for the cars of the police officers and firefighters who had been off that morning. Later, fire trucks from local volunteer fire departments went in to staff firehouses in Brooklyn and Queens so all of the firefighters there could to Ground Zero and search the pile for survivors.
“Like most people, the rest of the day was filled with shock at what had happened that morning,” he said. “When I got home, I learned that the son of a neighbor and good friend who babysat our kids was missing. Michael Wittenstein worked for Cantor Fitzgerald and was on the 82nd floor of the north tower. He was never found.”
Another one of Lillie’s neighbors was terrified because one of her oldest and best friends was in the south tower. Her friend, Laura Giglio, also perished that day.
“Our little town of Seaford, N.Y. lost five people that day, including two brothers who were with FDNY, and who most of us knew to some extent because they were very active with local youth sports,” he said. “When there was a candlelight vigil at a local park a few days later it seemed like the entire town showed up to grieve.”
On Sept. 12, Lillie and his wife, Tonya, babysat the grandchildren of our babysitter as her family went into Manhattan to search for Michael Wittenstein.
“The entire day was just eerily quiet and subdued as the whole thing sunk in,” he said. “Tonya says that the grocery stores were the same way for the next month; eerily subdued.”
The next year was pretty much the same as the Lillie family tried to get back to some semblance of normal.
“There were funerals and memorial services virtually every weekend with road blockages, flyovers and FDNY or NYPD Pipes and Drums bands,” he said. “You could hardly stop at the local pub on the weekend without the NYPD or FDNY or Nassau County Police Department bagpipers coming in after a long day. ‘Amazing Grace’ played on the bagpipes is the most haunting song for me to this day.”
