JEFFERSON — Eight-week-old Grace had her inaugural trip into the horse ring on Monday afternoon during the North American Suffolk Horse Association Gathering at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The young horse was tethered to her mother Amy for the first time for an obstacle horse competition, said Ralph Rice, who helped drove the three-horse team and helped organize the event.
The event welcomed some of the rarest horses in the country to the fairgrounds for a friendly teaching event, Rice said.
“This isn’t necessarily a competition,” he said of the relaxed course that included a timed event with the animals negotiating a variety of obstacles.
Rice got the eight-week-old horse involved because he thought the mother would be too stressed to complete the event.
The Gathering involves the unique Suffolk Punch Draft horses that were bred for farm work over the course of 400 years, Rice said. He said larger draft horses were bred to carry men off to war.
Rice said the horses are more rare than Giant Pandas, with only 1,200 in the entire country. He said 13 of them are in Jefferson with the combined purpose of education, social activities and training horses in a variety of events.
The Monday schedule included an educational session on the structure of horses’ feet and barrel racing. The event continues today with tours of area facilities and more friendly competition.
Rice said the horses came from all over the country, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Wyoming, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire and Ohio to name a few.
Rice used Percheron draft horses to farm his Jefferson-area land for years and then moved to the smaller horses. He said they are more specifically bred for farm work and are very calm.
The group is meeting twice this year, including an October national gathering in Michigan. He said he hopes to bring the event to Ashtabula County on a regular basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.