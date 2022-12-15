ASHTABULA — For the past five years, rape survivors have had a place to turn for support in Ashtabula County.
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, 5021 State Road, Ashtabula, supports survivors of rape, sexual abuse, and human trafficking and has seen an increase in survivors in 2022, said Kim Haggerty, senior community engagement manager.
“We’ve seen an increase in survivors reaching out and accessing services at our Ashtabula office,” she said. “We want all survivors who live in and near Ashtabula to know that they are not alone, and that healing is possible after an assault or abuse – even months, years, or decades later.”
The CRCC is supported through a Victims of Crime state grant program and serves Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.
Services include individual counseling, support groups, help navigating the reporting processes and the criminal justice system, and a 24-hour hotline (440-423-2020), which is accessible via phone, text and online chat.
One in 5 women and 1 in 71 men in the United States have been raped at some time in their lives.
Rape is one of the most under-reported crimes, with almost two-thirds of rapes never reported, and only 12 percent of child sexual abuse, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.