Rape Crisis Center launches new app 

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (CRCC) marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month with the launch of a new app that will help prevent sexual violence while connecting survivors in northeast Ohio to local services.
The app highlights topics such as healthy relationships and boundaries, bystander intervention and healthy social media use.
“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has a 47-year history of supporting survivors of sexual violence and working to prevent it from happening in the first place,” said Sondra Miller, president and chief executive officer. “Today, we’re leveraging technology to advance our mission in yet another innovative way.”
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center — which serves Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties — opened an Ashtabula office, 5021 State Road, in September 2017. The facility offers survivors of rape and sexual abuse in Ashtabula County an option to access services including counseling, victim assistance and support groups close to home.
According to the Center for Prevention of Abuse, 1 in 4 victims of human trafficking are children and research from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center indicates that 1 in 4 girls will experience unwanted sexual contact before the age of 18. More than one-third of those who seek services at Cleveland Rape Crisis Center are children and teens.
“Although sexual violence is prevalent and disproportionately impacts our youth, we have hope that – with the right tools – we can reduce and someday eliminate it,” Miller said. “We must give youth and young adults the tools they need to navigate difficult conversations and situations and inspire societal change. That is what we aim to do with this app.”
The app is free and allows users to connect to CRCC’s crisis and support hotline, as well as find articles, videos and information that promote healthy relationships and affirmative consent. It is a complement to CRCC’s youth development and prevention programs available to schools and youth-serving organizations. The Higley Fund of the Cleveland Foundation provided funding for the app’s development.
In 2020, the rape crisis centers provided counseling, advocacy and crisis intervention services to more than 10,000 rape and sexual abuse survivors and reached thousands more through its prevention, education and training programs in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.
To make an appointment with any of the crisis centers, call 440-354-7364.
For more information, visit clevelandrapecrisis.org or call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 440-423-2020.
