SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Remote Area Medical Clinic (RAM) will return April 2-3 to Lakeside High School, offering free dental, vision and medical care for uninsured and under-insured Ashtabula County residents.
Medical professionals and community members volunteer their time to work at the clinic, organizers said.
“We are asking everyone to please spread the word so we can help as many people as possible,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV, who also is a member of the steering committee, which hosts the event.
Volunteer are needed to help serve patients and lots of new protocols are in place to help keep people safe, Ducro said.
In 2019, the RAM clinic helped 1,650 patients, up from 700 in 2018, during the clinic’s second stop in Ashtabula County. The clinic was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $917,949 worth of free medical, dental or vision care was provided in 2019 during a three-day weekend, according to Dr. Lori Herpen, who helped bring the clinic to Ashtabula.
Of those, 846 were treated for almost $523,000 in dental services, Herpen said.
“The RAM Clinic has been a tremendous success in Ashtabula County,” said Casey Kozlowski, county commissioner. “The event is truly a community effort that has a great amount of support and its impact has been remarkable for our county.”
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit provider of free mobile clinics. The mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need. RAM’s Corps of more than 135,000 volunteers — licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals — have treated more than 785,000 individuals and 68,000 animals, delivering $135 million worth of free care.
To volunteer, go to ramusa.org or contact a member of the steering committee.
