SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Remote Area Medical (RAM) — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics providing free dental, vision and medical care — returns to Ashtabula County on April 2 and 3.
To make the clinic a success, healthcare professionals and volunteers willing to help with support are needed, organizers said.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at Lakeside High School.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in Ashtabula County, and we couldn’t provide this important care without our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers and community members who are coming together to help those in need.”
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams.
“We have excellent healthcare in Ashtabula County. Unfortunately, many residents do not have access to basic medical, dental or eye care due to cost or lack of transportation,” said Tina Stasiewski, a member of the RAM Community Host Group. “The free care provided at a RAM clinic makes a difference. Whether it is having an infected tooth pulled, getting a pair of glasses or a routine checkup, the Remote Area Medical clinic can help fill the access gap, and bring better health and well-being to our friends and neighbors at no cost to them.”
The two-day clinic will be held at Lakeside High School, 6610 Sanborn Road in Saybrook Township.
Dental and vision services are the most needed. Patients should be prepared to choose one of those. Medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. April 2 and remain open.
As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be open.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. April 2 and April 3.
RAM encourages everyone to arrive as early as possible, especially if they are in need of dental services. The number of patients who can be seen, and the closing time of the clinic, will depend on the number of volunteers available each day.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes.
All patients will remain in their car until notified by a RAM volunteer that it is time to enter the clinic.
Everyone will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New airflow, disinfecting processes and capacity limitations also have been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services.
If you would like to volunteer at Ashtabula County RAM clinic, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
