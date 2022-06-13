JEFFERSON — The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) Coalition of Ashtabula County hosted its second Pride Day Ashtabula County Saturday at the fairgrounds.
Hundreds of people attended the one-day, free event, many wearing rainbow-clad attire or flags.
“We are bringing sunshine and happiness to all,” said the Rev. John Werner, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, who offered an opening prayer, thanking God for his love.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the commissioners, proclaiming June 11 as Ashtabula County Pride Day.
“Ashtabula County has a diverse community; our diversity is what makes us a great county,” he said. “I hope everyone has a great time.”
During the opening ceremony, Werner asked all military veterans to stand and be recognized because “our queer soldiers have kept us safe just like our straight soldiers.”
Throughout the afternoon, attendees were treated to drag shows, a talent show, live music, food trucks and about 40 vendors, offering everything from rainbow attire, candles, jewelry and flavored popcorn.
A family fun area kept the children busy and more than 50 raffle baskets were handed out to winners.
Bill Daywalt, founder of LGBTQ Coalition of Ashtabula County, thanked everyone for coming to Pride Day.
“We need to celebrate that Ashtabula County knows we are here and we’re proud to be here,” he said.
Kami Westlake of Ashtabula said she was excited about this year’s event.
“Last year I had to work,” she said.
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from former President Barack Obama.
More information on the LGBTQ Coalition, a non-profit organization, can be found at www.lgbtqashtabulaco.org.
