JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Fair goers were greeted with rain on opening day Tuesday, but that didn’t stop them from having fun.
Early birds enjoyed action in the show barn, where 4-H’ers showed their sheep. Alyssa Long, of Dorset, won the 12 and under showmanship class with her breeding lamb. Miranda Saari, also of Dorset, took second place.
The judge praised all of the contestants for their patience, ring awareness and keeping their lambs clean and healthy.
Other visitors checked out the exhibit buildings. In some, traffic stalled while fair goers looked at all of the award-winning entries.
Chase Webber and Ray Wentz, both 11, and from Howland, tried their luck at the carnival games. Ray won a stuffed frog for his efforts.
Around 10:15 a.m., the rain stopped and Holly Cotterman, owner of the Country Cowboy Burger Cafe, said, “Maybe it’s done raining.”
A few minutes later, the sun came out and it was time for the Bicycle Decorating Contest. MeKella Russell-Oliver, 8, of Jefferson, took top prize for her rainbows and bright colors decor — complete with little lights.
Brandi Cloonan, 12, of Geneva, came in second. She covered her bicycle with pretty pink and teal party decorations.
Then, the children were off to races — bicycle races on the track in front of the grandstand.
Kane Valenti, 4, won the top prize with his Spiderman bike in the 3-5-year-old contest.
Andrew Shadle rode across the finish line first in the 6-8-year-old division.
Come lunchtime, workers at the Jefferson Grange faced a line of hungry fair goers looking for a roast beef sandwich or homemade pie. Other folks indulged in pierogies, gyros, Stromboli, pizza, sausage sandwiches, fresh lemonade and more at one of many food vendors.
After lunch, the Ashtabula County Commissioners, J.P. Ducro IV, Casey Kozlowski and Kathryn Whittington, held a meeting in the Expo Center.
When the rides started at 1 p.m., Dylan Reed, 4, of Orwell was happy to see a Batman car ride and “a big slide,” he said.
The Thunder Creek Band entertained a crowd in the Barnard Pavilion while the 4-H Style Review took place on the Expo Center stage.
The fair runs through Sunday.
