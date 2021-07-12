Local artists hoping to show their creative streak will have to wait until August to show their talents.
The Ashtabula Arts Center sponsored event was to occur at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, but was canceled on Friday due to the likelihood of rain.
“Because of the high chance of rain this Sunday, we will be moving our crosswalk painting party to its backup date of Aug. 1,” a post on the AAC website stated on Friday.
Participants are scheduled to gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Ultimate Appearance and create sidewalk murals until 1 p.m.
