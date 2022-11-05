Blocked railroad crossings continue to cause trouble in the wake of an Ohio Supreme Court decision gutting law enforcement’s ability to fine companies for extended blockages.
In August, the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the state’s law prohibiting railroads from blocking crossings for more than five minutes at a time, finding that the law is pre-empted by federal statutes.
Conneaut Police Chief Mike Colby said officers still respond to calls for blocked crossings, and document the incidents, but they can no longer issue citations for a train blocking a crossing.
“The railroad crossing blockings seemed to have increased significantly ever since that ruling came out, and it’s creating quite a hindrance,” Colby said.
“We’re still documenting it, in the event something happens somewhere and we can show, ‘Hey, this wouldn’t have happened had we been able to go this route instead of having to go all the way around.’”
For places like Woodworth Road, if the crossing is blocked, first responders have to reroute and go through the Canadian National docks.
“Now that’s after the guys respond to Woodworth Road,” Colby said. “They’re not going to come down Old Main, they’re going to go across the Viaduct, and then they’re going to go down Salem or Rowe, or one of those, to get down to Woodworth, just to find the crossing blocked.
“Then they’ve got to turn all the way around, go all the way back through town, go down Broad Street to the dock to get in that way,” Colby said.
Getting through the docks can take 10 to 15 minutes, he said.
“It’s not the engineers’ fault,” Colby said. “They’re just switching crews, and that’s just the name of the game with them.”
Police are still documenting blocked crossings, just in case something happens, he said.
Conneaut City Council approved a resolution calling on the city’s representatives in the federal government to take action to respect the city’s right to Home Rule when it comes to regulating how long railroad crossings can be blocked.
According to an order from the Conneaut Municipal Court, filed on Aug. 29, 62 cases against the Norfolk Southern Railroad were dismissed soon after the Ohio Supreme Court’s ruling, with Conneaut Municipal Judge Nicholas Iarocci saying in the order that he is bound to follow the decisions of the Ohio Supreme Court.
“The Court is bound to comply with the ruling of the Ohio Supreme Court, although it is not at all happy with having to do so,” Iarocci wrote in the order. “Federal preemption of state and local laws should only be effective if federal laws exist and are actually being enforced.”
Saybrook Township Fire Chief John John Jyurovat said blocked railroad crossings were the driving force behind constructing a new fire station north of the railroad tracks.
He said there has definitely been an increase in the number of trains parked on the tracks. Trains have also gotten longer, he said.
“It splits our township in half, and slows down response times,” Jyurovat said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re doing everything we can, we’re building the station, and it should be open in January.”
Saybrook Township’s main fire station is located on Route 20, south of the railroad tracks.
Jyurovat said township residents call him regularly about the issue.
“It’s a lousy excuse, but at the end of the day, unfortunately, we’re crossing their property,” Jyurovat said. “They’re not crossing our property, we’re crossing their property.”
He said at a meeting with railroad officials, he asked if the fire department could access their systems, in order to see which crossings had their gates down.
“If there was a way that we could see, when we pull out of the station, that the tracks on [Route] 45 were blocked, or Gerald Road were blocked, or Ninevah Road were blocked, if we could see that those gates were down, we could go a different direction,” Jyurovat said. “But our issue is, we can’t, so we get there, we find out it’s blocked, then we turn around and go a different direction, or we have to go all the way almost to Geneva or to Ashtabula city to get around them.”
If they could see that all the crossings were blocked, they could go a different direction, call for help from Station 2, north of the tracks, or call for mutual aid, he said.
“We don’t want the railroad not to operate, but our business is to save lives and protect people’s property,” Jyurovat said.
Saybrook Township Trustee Norman Jepson said there isn’t much control local governments have over the railroads.
Blocked crossings impact every township, village and city along the railroad line, but in some places, there are overpasses that reduce the impact, Jepson said.
