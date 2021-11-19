ASHTABULA — A ￼￼￼￼5K race or one-mile walk will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 to benefit After School Discovery.
The walk will follow all COVID-19 and Ashtabula County Health Department protocols. Awards will be presented in age categories to men and women runners/walkers.
Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to Cloven Hoof Brewery, 1308 Bridge St., Ashtabula Harbor.
There’s a $30 pre-registration fee.
The start and finish of the race will be marked in the Bridge Street area.
First 100 participants will receive a t-shirt and a ticket for a drink at Cloven Hoof.
“This Rivalry Run is celebrating the fun competition that arises from the Ohio State University versus the University of Michigan football game on Nov. 27,” said Linda Coblitz, executive director of After School Discovery. “Registration can be found on the Stasny Road Racing website. Sign up now to assure your collectible t-shirt.”
Ashtabula Distance Runners Grand Prix information and results can be found at www.ashtabuladistancerunners.org.
If the in-person race is cancelled by the Health Department, After School Discovery will run a virtual race and instructions will be emailed to participants from Stasny Road Racing. Participants will be mailed the race t-shirt and Cloven Hoof coupon, however, no awards will be given.
Online Registration only: www.stasnyroadracing.com.
