Automobiles, helicopters and planes will distribute tablets containing a rabies vaccine targeted at raccoons in eastern Ohio for the next month.
The tablets are approximately one inch by two inches, and are covered in a green, waxy substance that smells sweet, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
Ground distribution of the vaccine tablets in urban areas will be taking place until Wednesday, according to ODH. Helicopters will be distributing vaccine tablets from Aug. 7-10, and planes will be used to distribute tablets from Aug. 20-24.
The distribution is due to a new variant of rabies that migrated into Ohio from Pennsylvania in 1996. Distribution efforts will take place in the Ohio counties that border Pennsylvania, along with portions of counties further west, according to ODH.
If anyone sees the tablets, they should leave them alone unless they are near where pets or children play, according to ODH. In that case, concerned people can pick them up using rubber gloves and throw them into areas frequented by raccoons, then wash their hands well. If a pet eats some of the tablets, confine them for a couple of days, and make sure there are no more in the area. Pets that eat the tablets may suffer from diarrhea or vomiting.
Almost 640,000 tablets will be spread across 4,000 square miles of Ohio, according to ODH.
ODH is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the project. The Department of Agriculture is also distributing different kinds of rabies vaccine baits from August to October, according to the department’s website.
At a Conneaut Council meeting last week, City Health Commissioner Nichele Blood said a raccoon in Mahoning County tested positive for rabies this year.
“So not too far away from here,” she said.
It has been a couple years since there has been a positive test for rabies in Ashtabula County, Blood said.
