ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula City Health Department is asking the community to be alert and take precautionary measures with wildlife after a confirmed case of rabies in the city limits, according to the ACHD.
A bat submitted for testing to the Ohio Department of Health Rabies Laboratory tested positive for rabies Tuesday, the release said.
The variant (strain) type is pending confirmation from the CDC laboratory.
Rabies is a fatal viral zoonotic disease and a serious public health threat. All mammals such as dogs, cats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats are believed to be susceptible to the disease.
Rabies is transmitted when the virus is introduced to bite wounds, open cuts in the skin or onto mucus membranes from saliva from an infected animal.
Ashtabula City Health Department reminds residents to protect themselves from rabies by following these precautions:
• Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals and be cautious around stray cats and dogs.
• Teach children to leave wildlife alone and be sure that your child knows to tell you if an animal bites or scratches them.
• Have your pet cats, dogs and ferrets vaccinated for rabies and keep their vaccinations current.
• Keep trash can lids secure, containers without lids can attract wildlife.
• Feed pets indoors, never leave food outdoors that can attract wildlife.
Residents are asked to report any bite or scratch to your local health department and call your doctor for medical advice.
All health departments in Ohio conduct routine surveillance for rabies.
In the past five years, Ashtabula County has seen rabies in a raccoon (2019) and a fox (2018).
Confirmed Ohio rabies cases in 2022 included 32 bats, three raccoons and one cat.
Residents can report any animals displaying unusual or aggressive behavior to the Ashtabula City Animal Control Officer at 440-228-3211 or ACHD at 440-992-7123.
