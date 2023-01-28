GENEVA — Join the American Lung Association’s seven-week quit smoking program starting at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the UH Geneva Medical Center, 870 W. Main St.
Hundreds of thousands of people have become smoke free through a Freedom From Smoking® Group Clinic which offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting smoking.
Overseen by a certified facilitator, you will learn:
• How to know if you’re really ready to quit
• Medications that can increase your success
• Lifestyle changes to make quitting easier
• How to prepare for your quit day
• Coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain
• How to stay smoke free for good
There’s no cost for the program and it’s open to everyone. Light snacks provided.
The classes will be held on Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m.
Call (440) — 593-0364 or email Kellie.McGinnis@UHhospitals.org to RSVP.
