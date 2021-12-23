PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — Tempers flared at a meeting on Tuesday night, as the Pierpont Township trustees explained the reasoning behind the lease of township property approved at a brief special meeting last week.
Trustees held a special meeting lasting less than five minutes on Dec. 14, at which time they voted unanimously to lease part of a township property, located across Route 7 from the township garage, to the Pierpont Fund for 99 years for $30,000.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Trustee Barb Culp said the Pierpont Fund is a non-profit, and the lease allows the group to use the property for conservation, community welfare or the future site of a wastewater treatment plant.
“As most of you know, I sent a letter to the Ohio EPA, requesting they come to Pierpont and do a study to see [if we need a sewer system],” Culp said. “Maybe we don’t need a sewer system here, but the EPA will figure all that out.”
Culp said the property that was leased to the Pierpont Fund was purchased for the construction of a sewer system.
The potential of a sewer system in Pierpont Township has been a hot-button topic for years. The township received the first installment of $1.5 million in funding from a state capital budget for sewer and water upgrades in 2019. Since then, there have been multiple speed bumps in the project.
In 2020, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the township that allowed the township to pay the county for work already done on the project. Preliminary plans and an estimate for the cost of the project was delivered to commissioners in September, said Justin Cline, with the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office. The preliminary estimate put the cost of a sewer system at $4.26 million, Cline said.
The Ashtabula County Health Department will be checking all home sewage systems within the next 10 years, Culp said.
Culp suggested that the $30,000 from the Pierpont Fund be used to renovate a home owned by the township, to be used as a new township hall. It was standing-room only in the township’s meeting room on Tuesday night. Culp said the township needs a larger space to host meetings, and there are mold issues with the current space.
Culp and Trustee Robert Jackson were defeated in the November general election and will be leaving office at the start of 2022.
Lois Morton, one of the advisors for the fund, said the fund was created in 2019.
“This group very, very specifically was concerned about the renewal of Pierpont,” Morton said.
The Pierpont Fund intends to use the property as a walking area for people, Morton said. Paths will be mowed in the area, she said.
Morton said the original plan was for the county to lease the property from the township and build a wastewater treatment plant on the site. In the future, the county could lease the property from the Pierpont Fund, or the Pierpont Fund could break the lease in order to accommodate the construction of a wastewater treatment plant on the site, she said.
“We’re holding it for a decision, so that the property is not sold,” Morton said. The timing of the lease was very deliberate, she said.
Pierpont Resident Alvin Williams said the trustees violated the trust of a lot of people in the township.
“For that very reason, I will never address any of the three of you as [trustee],” he said.
