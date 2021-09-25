ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Local Schools administrators are focusing on improving reading through a revised approach and a $525,000 grant.
Superintendent Chris Edison said Wendy Tisch, principal of Pymatuning Valley Middle School, and Benjamin Schade, director of pupil services and special education, put together a grant proposal in November of 2020 and it was approved in December.
Tisch said the district’s scores on state tests were not where they wanted them to be and decided a special emphasis was needed to improve reading.
Schade said the present school administration is very data oriented and decided this path was the best way to move forward after reviewing scores and trends within the district.
In January, district officials began putting together the plans, including the development of a plan to improve literacy.
“We felt to take it to the next level we need a literacy coach,” Tisch said.
Kristina Mucci was hired to fill the position and is currently working with teachers to enforce an emphasis on reading in all classes at the middle school and beyond.
“It is kind of overhauling our system,” Tisch said. She said Mucci will be working with teachers to develop literacy skill development to help students read better.
Much of the work was done over the summer, Mucci said.
Edison said the first step was to adjust the school day so the teachers have a 45-minute personal development period to work on the implementation of the literacy program.
Tisch said the school day was changed slightly to allow the time for teachers, but did not affect instructional time.
Mucci said teachers are being trained to understand that one-size-fits-all ideas may not work with each child.
“It is not one thing that is going to work,” she said.
While phonetic work may help some students, vocabulary may be the important tool for another, Mucci said.
Tisch said there is an overall increase in the emphasis of vocabulary and all subjects are included in the literacy emphasis.
Mucci recently went to a social studies class to assist sixth-grade teacher Ashley Ledford. The subject of maps was used to integrate vocabulary into the class.
Edison said Mucci is also working with high and primary school teachers in an attempt to widen the emphasis throughout the district.
Schade said teachers have reacted with excitement and are taking an initiative to take advantage of professional development opportunities from the Ohio Department of Education.
