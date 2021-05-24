ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley High School Class of 2021 celebrated a year of challenges during commencement exercises then paraded down Route 6 in a caravan of graduates.
Friends and family gathered along the route from the high school to the township square seeking to honor their loved ones after such a momentous occasion.
Four high school valedictorians also got to share their thoughts regarding their 13 years in the Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools. Mason Inman, Alexandria Knowles, Keirsten Marcy and Emily Millard all received a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship for their hard work.
“It seems just yesterday I was in the auditorium listening to my brother and sister give their speeches,” Inman said. He also thanked teachers and staff for making the school a place that enriched his life.
“We all have a lot to be proud of,” Inman said. He also thanked his classmates and pointed toward the future with excitement.
“I can not wait to see what we can accomplish,” Inman said. He did not, however, claim to have all the answers. “I wish I could offer you the keys to life but I am only 18 years old and I have no idea what they are,” he said.
Knowles thanked her teachers for going above and beyond the all of duty. “My teachers taught me not just academics but life lessons,” she said.
She also thanked her friends for the contributions to her life. “I would like to express my appreciation to my friends...They believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.
“There are going to be many challenges...be yourself unapologetically,” she said.
Marcy said her high school years went by quickly. “These last four years have gone by faster than any of us could have believed,” she said.
Marcy said she sometimes focused too much on getting the perfect grade but did learn to enjoy the many experiences of high school as well.
“I believe all of you are going to be extremely successful,” Marcy said. She said the lessons learned will form a base for the future.
“We will take what we have learned and implement it into our future,” she said.
Millard said she wanted her classmates know that their loved ones who are no longer on this earth would be proud of their accomplishments. She said she lost an uncle and a brother and could relate to those who have gone through similar experiences.
“In today’s society there is a lot negativity. I ask you took for the positive in people,” she said.
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson introduced the students and certified the graduates before superintendent Chris Edison spoke to the graduates.
Edison thanked the senior class for being leaders during a pandemic. He said they spoke up for all the students urging the administration to provide opportunities for all students to enjoy; amidst the pandemic.
“I want to thank the class of 2021 for advocating for all the students and pushing to make us better,” Edison said.
