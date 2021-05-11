ANDOVER — Pymatuning Valley Elementary School won a new Buddy Bench for its playground from the Fair Housing Resource Center.
The goal of the Buddy Bench is to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship on the playground.
The Buddy Bench contest winners will receive a free personalized bench, which promotes friendship, inclusion and kindness for children during recess. By allowing children who are shy, or don’t have friends, a place to sit, in hopes other students will see them and ask them to join in their play.
Schools were asked to nominate their schools for a bench — one was chosen in each northeastern Ohio county.
One personalized bench was awarded to PV Elementary, 5571 Route 6, Andover, in Ashtabula County; Westwood Elementary in Geauga County, and Edison Elementary in Lake County.
“We were so pleased by the tremendous response from the community,” said Patricia Kidd, executive director of the Fair Housing Center. “We are happy to bring a little bit of joy to people in these trying times. Again, congratulations to the winners.”
PV Elementary Principal Lori Slekar said the school staff looks forward to receiving the bench.
The Fair Housing Center is a non-profit agency in Painesville.
