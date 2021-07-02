ANDOVER — The Nature Center at Pymatuning State Park reopened on Wednesday after a renovation project.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources celebrated the center’s reopening in a press release.
ODNR Director Mary Mertz was present at the event.
“Our vision for each nature center is to spark interest in learning about nature and encourage conservation of Ohio’s precious natural resources,” Mertz said in the release. “Investing in our nature centers increases an appreciation for being outside and learning more about the natural world around us.”
A number of new exhibits were added to the center, including a pair of bird feeders, a life-sized replica bald eagle nest, and several games, according to the release.
A new roof, new lighting, new paint and a new heating and air conditioning were part of the renovations. The release said a space has also been designated for future law enforcement use.
Guests at the ribbon cutting could take part in a tour of the newly renovated Nature Center.
The park has various camping accommodations, in addition to trails, areas for hunting and archery and a beach for swimming, according to ODNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.