ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Building principals painted a picture of a busy end to the school year at the Pymatuning Area Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Pymatuning Valley Primary School Principal Lori Slekar said Kindergarten registration will be held April 29 and May 2. Eleven staff members have committed to two days a week tutoring for children who need help on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 6 to July 11.
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Daniel Jackson said 93 graduates are set to receive their diplomas if they complete the requirements in the coming days.
Pymatuning Valley Middle School Principal Wendy Tisch said the school is scheduled to complete required state testing next week. She also announced the school's band and choir concert is scheduled for May 10th.
"I don't think there is a day in May that doesn't have something," Tisch said.
In other business:
• The school board approved sports coaches for the winter season of 2022-23, approved out-of-state field trips and the hiring of school teachers and other positions.
• The school board accepted donations that included $194 to the class of 2023; $5,040.00 to the Jeffrey Meddock Scholarship Fund from the Roaming Shore Polar Bear Club and $200 from Ralph and Diane Tressler to the Peg Niemi Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.