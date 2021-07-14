JEFFERSON — An agreement between the village of Andover and the Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools was met on Monday after a hearing before Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, according to a consent degree filed with the court.
“We did reach an agreement with the village,” said Superintendent Christopher Edison said. The hearing involved negotiations to find a solution to a disagreement regarding the potential annexation of the school property which led to water being shut off to the school complex in late December.
The village sought annexation from numerous property owners in the township, including the school property on Route 6. Most of the property owners agreed to sign a water-sewer contract that stipulated annexation would follow. At least one property owner, and the school system, declined and the water was shut off to those properties.
The school district filed a temporary restraining order in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court and both sides agreed to mediation which did not result in an agreement earlier this year. The village would like to annex the school property as employees would then pay income taxes to the village.
The judgment means the school district will not be annexed into the village until at least January 1, 2027, but will agree to pay a $50,000 fee to get water and sewer to a proposed bus garage on a site north of the middle school.
“The terms and provisions of this consent judgment entry and of the water and sewer services agreement supersedes any and all conflicting and or inconsistency provisions that may be contained in the water and sewer ordinances,” the judgment states.
The decree also stipulates the court retains jurisdiction of the case to enforce the agreement.
Andover Village Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday evening, during a regular council meeting, confirming the judgment after an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
“I think it was fair to all parties,” said Council President Curt Williams.
Edison said the length of the time before possible annexation provides time to review finances and negotiate with unions over a period of years. He said the school board will meet to vote to finalize the agreement as soon as the members can gather.
