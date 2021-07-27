ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools Board of Education approved a consent judgment on Monday afternoon with the village of Andover to complete a deal reached July 12 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, said PVALS Superintendent Chris Edison.
The agreement ends a long-term disagreement regarding the potential annexation of the schools into the village that included a water termination in December of 2020.
“The parties will sign a water and a sewer services agreement,” the judgment entry said. The consent degree specified a $50,000 payment to the village for tap-in fees for a new bus garage and a stipulation that no annexation would occur until Jan. 1, 2027.
The village of Andover approved the agreement on July 13 during a regular council meeting.
“We are excited it is over and we can look forward to the future,” Edison said.
Andover Village Council President Curt Williams said he was happy with the agreement the day it was approved.
In other school district news:
• Edison said the school district will have a voluntary mask policy but will still have to follow quarantine guidelines as approved by the Ohio Health Department.
• District officials are also planning for new student registration to be completed on line on Aug. 10 and 11 for all three school buildings. The link to find the registration information is at www.pvschools.org.
If parents are unable to register online, appointments can be made, starting Aug. 4, by calling the primary school at 440-293-6206, the middle school at 440-293-6981 and the high school at 44--293-6363.
Schools officials ask parents to have a birth certificate, social security card, proof of residency, immunization records, a 2020-21report card, if applicable, custody papers and an IEP.
