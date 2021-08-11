ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools are planning a big day of activities for Aug. 18, said Superintendent Chris Edison.
A Back to School Bash will kick off the fun at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. in the primary school Sunshine Room allowing children to receive needed school supplies. The event is made possible by a group of local churches, Edison said.
An open house will be held for new students to each of the buildings highlighting kindergarten, preschool, fifth graders and freshman, Edison said. He said a parent appreciation night will also be held in the primary school cafeteria.
At 6 p.m., area residents will be able to meet the fall sports team at the stadium.
On Aug. 29, the PV Band Car Show is scheduled to occur from noon to 6 p.m., Edison said.
Edison said Mason Inman, Alexandria Knowles, Keirsten Marcy and Emily Millard were awarded the valedictorian scholarships and Knowles received the Donald Schmidt Memorial Scholarship.
A new language arts teacher was hired for the middle school and a variety of supplemental contracts were approved by the board during a Monday evening meeting.
He said the board also approved the Title I program policies.
