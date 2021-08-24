ANDOVER — Pymatuning Valley Primary School received its new Buddy Bench just in time for students’ first day of class.
The goal of the Buddy Bench is to eliminate loneliness and foster friendship on the playground.
PV Primary won the Buddy Bench contest last June and looked forward to receiving its free personalized bench, which promotes friendship, inclusion and kindness for children during recess. By allowing children who are shy, or don’t have friends, a place to sit, in hopes other students will see them and ask them to join in their play.
“If students see a classmate sitting on the bench, they’re encouraged to invite them to play,” Principal Lori Sleker said.
Sponsored by the Fair Housing Resource Center, schools were asked to nominate their schools for a bench — one was chosen in each northeastern Ohio county.
One personalized bench was awarded to PV Primary, 5571 Route 6, Andover, in Ashtabula County; Westwood Elementary in Geauga County, and Edison Elementary in Lake County.
“We were so pleased by the tremendous response from the community,” said Patricia Kidd, executive director of the Fair Housing Center.
Slekar said the school staff looked forward to receiving the bench. Staff members assembled the bench last week so it would be ready for the first day of school, which was Monday.
The Fair Housing Center is a non-profit agency in Painesville.
