ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Local School District teachers are continuing to work with students who may have a “learning gap” due to COVID-19 related issues, said Superintendent Chris Edison.
“I think we are on a good track,” said Edison. He said the staff has been working to make up for learning issues created because of the pandemic and the changes it brought to the school system in the last two years.
Edison said the district’s on-going literacy efforts are at the center of the attempt to assist students. An integrated program to help students improve reading in all their classes, not just English, is underway.
Edison said the district is also focusing on a variety of Christmas programs as the semester winds down.
In other business
• Authorized financial reports, payment of bills and authorized investments for October.
• Approved the disposal of two school buses.
• Authorized treasurer to seek requests for construction managers for the bus garage project.
• Approved several field trips.
