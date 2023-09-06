pv 1993.jpeg

The Pymatuning Valley Class of 1993 celebrated its 30th class reunion Saturday at Stable Winery in Andover. Left to right: Emily Lahti-Pittman, ValerieBowman-Britton, Calvin Brown, Jason Hockran, Scott Wludyga, Justin Casciola, Matt Paul, Ben Pittman, Jack Hunter, Bill Horodyski, Donna Cunningham-Shinault, Heather Slusher-Gutierrez, Angie Hodge-Edelman, David Snodgrass, Melissa Wagamon, Heidi Hostetler-Hostetter, Marcus French, Debbie Smith-Cunningham, Cheryl Semai-Sanislo, Andrew Kniesly, Tony Smith, Jennifer Kinzie-Nemeth, Lois DeMoss (‘90), Kelly Hitchcock-Emerine, Tonya Shultz-Eichler, Vanessa Pashley, Shawn Stevenson, Jason Thompson, Trenten Jenkins, Tony Napoli, and Jason Nemeth. In attendance but not pictured: Keith Frederick and Ben Lahti.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ANDOVER — The Pymatuning Valley Class of 1993 celebrated its 30th reunion Saturday at Stable Winery.

Classmates traveled from across the country to reconnect and share stories.

Those traveling from outside Ohio included: Jason Thompson (California), Shawn Stevenson (Utah), Justin Casciola (Chicago), Melissa Wagamon (Chicago), and Heather Slusher Gutierrez (Indiana).

In all, 32 out of 109 classmates attended the reunion.

Four people were recognized for “perfect attendance,” making it to every reunion the group has held since 2003: Valerie Bowman Britton, Matt Paul, Tony Smith, and Scott Wludyga.

