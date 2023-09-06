ANDOVER — The Pymatuning Valley Class of 1993 celebrated its 30th reunion Saturday at Stable Winery.
Classmates traveled from across the country to reconnect and share stories.
Those traveling from outside Ohio included: Jason Thompson (California), Shawn Stevenson (Utah), Justin Casciola (Chicago), Melissa Wagamon (Chicago), and Heather Slusher Gutierrez (Indiana).
In all, 32 out of 109 classmates attended the reunion.
Four people were recognized for “perfect attendance,” making it to every reunion the group has held since 2003: Valerie Bowman Britton, Matt Paul, Tony Smith, and Scott Wludyga.
