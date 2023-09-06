The Pymatuning Valley Class of 1993 celebrated its 30th class reunion Saturday at Stable Winery in Andover. Left to right: Emily Lahti-Pittman, ValerieBowman-Britton, Calvin Brown, Jason Hockran, Scott Wludyga, Justin Casciola, Matt Paul, Ben Pittman, Jack Hunter, Bill Horodyski, Donna Cunningham-Shinault, Heather Slusher-Gutierrez, Angie Hodge-Edelman, David Snodgrass, Melissa Wagamon, Heidi Hostetler-Hostetter, Marcus French, Debbie Smith-Cunningham, Cheryl Semai-Sanislo, Andrew Kniesly, Tony Smith, Jennifer Kinzie-Nemeth, Lois DeMoss (‘90), Kelly Hitchcock-Emerine, Tonya Shultz-Eichler, Vanessa Pashley, Shawn Stevenson, Jason Thompson, Trenten Jenkins, Tony Napoli, and Jason Nemeth. In attendance but not pictured: Keith Frederick and Ben Lahti.