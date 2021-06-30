BY WARREN DILLAWAY
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools are heading towards a new school year without any change in administration.
“All of our administrators are returning to their positions,” said PVALS Superintendent Chris Edison. He said the district is in good shape moving towards the new school year and will be focusing on literacy.
“The big focus next year [upcoming school year] is the middle school received a $500,000 literacy grant [from the Ohio Department of Education],” he said.
Edison said the entire district will focus on the importance of literacy and how to best instill reading into the lives of children. He said administrators Ben Shade and Wendy Tisch are working on the program and more details will be provided closer to the school year.
Edison said a new cooperative agreement with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center will enable more students with developmental disabilities to receive their education in Andover Township instead of having to drive to a county-wide program based at the ESC in Ashtabula.
“What we found was the need was skyrocketing at the elementary level,” he said.
“The families are already on board,” Edison said.
In other business Monday night:
• The board approved the hiring of a variety of positions including summer on-line teachers, coaches for the new school year, club advisors and classified employees.
• The board approved an agreement with Ashtabula Technical and Career Center to provide English Language Learner instruction at a cost of $4,300.
• The district approved a memorandum of understanding with ACCESS for two days a week advising at the high school and middle school at a cost of $14,406.31.
• The board agreed to a service agreement with Community Counseling Center at $35,000.
• An anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the Pymatuning Valley High School Academic Extra-Curricular Scholarship.
• The Pymatuning Valley Music Boosters donated $5,379.50 to the high school music fund to buy raincoats and polo shirts.
• James and Sonia Malz donated $4,000 to the Pymatuning Valley Gold Pride Scholarship.
• The Pymatuning Valley Primary Parent Teacher Organization donated $1,350 to the primary school to cover the cost of field trips and reading prizes.
