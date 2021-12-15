ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Board of Education approved phase 1 of a project to improve the heating, venting and cooling in the district’s school buildings, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“We are going to replace all the HVAC units in the buildings,” Edison said. He said the first phase of the project will cost $1.1 million and will start with the portions of the buildings such as gymnasiums and cafeterias.
Edison said the money is coming from COVID-19 relief funds.
In other business:
• November students of the month were honored with Kaden Torrance, primary school; Zackory Ogram, middle school: and Grace Stroke, high school receiving the honors.
• Retiring second grade teacher, Doris Beckwith, was honored for her service.
• The board of education verified number of incidents of bullying, harassment or intimidation in the school system.
