GENEVA – The lemons are “bouncing” into Geneva.
The first-ever Geneva Tour d’Lemon will step off Thursday, ending at Geneva Rotary Pavilion for the weekly summer concert and some bounce house fun for the kids.
The “tour” will begin at 6 p.m. at the West Liberty Covered Bridge (shortest covered bridge), travel down South Eagle Street to Park Street, and end in the Geneva Community Center parking lot. The public is welcome to set up a chair along the route to watch the cars pass by.
The free weekly summer concert, sponsored by The Geneva Business Association, will begin at 7 p.m.
Big Dog Bounce will provide bounce houses for the kids at Rotary Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m., and the band, Olympic Brass, will play a “Tribute to America.”
Admission to the event is free.
“This is an opportunity to see a different kind of car,” said Mac Chafer, Coldwell Banker manager and Geneva Business Association vice president. “We’re talking Rat Rods, Volkswagens, Pacers, Gremlins, Yugos — the kind of cars that get put in the back row of the fancy car shows, These aren’t rust buckets – they are beautiful examples of the worst in motor engineering.”
Registration for cars is $10 or bring 10 items for the Geneva Food pantry. Pre-registration is not required to join the Tour d’Lemon, Chafer said.
“We are excited to have anyone who drives a car show ‘lemon’ participate,” he said. “Just come on down to the shortest covered bridge at 5 p.m. to line up.”
Prizes will be awarded for: Foreign, Domestic, What Is That? and People’s Choice.
“We have some fantastic, custom-made trophies to give out,” Chafer said.
Geneva High School student Luisa Santos used car parts to create the unique trophies.
“I have to tell you, I’m beyond excited to host the Geneva Tour d’Lemon,” he said. “It’s a unique event that I think makes Geneva an even better place to live and work and visit.”
For more information, call 440-477-4830, email macchafer@yahoo.com, or search Facebook for Geneva Tour d’Lemon 2021.
The Geneva Tour d’Lemon and Thursday concert is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty, Big Dog Bounce, the Geneva Business Association and the City of Geneva.
